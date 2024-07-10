Kwadwo Duah highlights family milestone with Euro 2024 goal

Ghanaian-heritage Swiss international Kwadwo Duah highlighted the immense importance of his Euro 2024 goal, calling it a family milestone.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Duah's family moved to Switzerland early in his childhood.

His senior debut for Switzerland came in a June friendly against Estonia, igniting his impactful journey with the national team.

Starting in Switzerland's Euro 2024 opener against Hungary, Duah scored the first goal in their 3-1 victory, a moment filled with immense joy and family pride.

"It was a big moment for my family and me," Duah told the BBC. "To score the first goal for Switzerland in a European Championship, that's a rare feat, and we were all very happy."

"I was born in London, but we don't have family there anymore. My parents were from Ghana, but they had a chance to go to England for a better life," he added.

Currently playing for Ludogret Razgrad in Bulgaria, Duah remained an unused substitute during Switzerland's heartbreaking quarter-final loss to England in Euro 2024.