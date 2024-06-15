Kwadwo Duah shines as Switzerland beat Hungary in Euro 2024

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah showcased his goalscoring prowess by playing a crucial role in Switzerland's opening game against Hungary at the ongoing Euro 2024.

Switzerland battled their way to a 3-1 victory over Hungary, making a winning start to their Euro 2024 campaign at Cologne Stadium.

Duah, who was a surprise inclusion by coach Murat Yakin, justified his selection by slotting home his first international goal, setting the tone for the match.

The Swiss team doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Michel Aebischer found the back of the net, giving Switzerland a comfortable advantage going into the break.

Hungary, however, fought back in the second half. Barnabas Varga gave the team hope by guiding Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliantly-weighted cross beyond Yann Sommer with 30 minutes left on the clock.

The 27-year-old Duah was in fine form in the recently concluded season, scoring 13 goals in 24 games for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top flight. Interestingly, the London-born Ghanaian shares the dressing room with Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey, who has also shone for Ludogorets but missed out on a call-up to the Black Stars.

Despite Hungary's efforts, Switzerland sealed their victory in stoppage time. Substitute Breel Embolo secured the three points with a lovely lobbed finish over Peter Gulacsi, ensuring Switzerland's strong start in the tournament.

With this win, Switzerland sit second in Group A, just behind tournament hosts Germany, who thrashed Scotland 5-1. Meanwhile, Scotland remains at the bottom of the group after their heavy defeat.

The Swiss team's performance, highlighted by Duah's impressive debut goal, has set a positive tone for their Euro 2024 campaign as they look forward to building on this victory in their upcoming matches.