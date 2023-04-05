Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ rejects offer from Asante Kotoko eyes move to Europe

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' claims he has turned down an offer from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The comedian/ actor has been on the books of Division One side New Edubiase United after a signing a two-year deal in 2021.

The Kumawood star has only four appearances since joining the club in the First Division.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM Lil win disclosed he had rejected an offer to join Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko as he looks to forward to seal a deal abroad.

" I rejected offers from clubs in Ghana. Asante Kotoko and other clubs wanted me to pen my signature from them but i declined"

"I have an offer from Europe and my manager and I are working towards that. There is too much hate in the local scene and i want to ply my trade elsewhere".

Lil Win, who has however been sidelined for a long period from games for the club, attributed his absence to injuries he picked and also grabbing a new deal abroad.