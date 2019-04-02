Kwadwo Obeng Jnr. eyes Africa qualification with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak forward Kwadwo Obeng Jnr. has set sights on helping the club earn a spot in Africa by winning the GFA Special Competition.

The striker, who joined from Nea Salamina last season scored the only goal as the Phobians beat Dreams FC on Sunday to secure a deserved win against the Dawu based club.

Obeng Jnr. expressed joy in scoring his first competitive goal for the club.

"First of all, I want to than God, the fans and management of the club. I am happy to score my first goal for the club and our ambition is to qualify for Africa this year," he said after the win over Dreams.

Hearts struggled in the first half against Dreams but the tides changed in the second half.

Obeng Jnr insists their opponents were hard to crack in the first half because they learnt from the S.T Nettey cup defeat.

"We play against Dreams last time around and they came very prepared and so they really dominated the first half. But at half time our coach asked us to up our game, which we did and with Africa as our ambition we came all out," he said.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin