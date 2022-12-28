Kwadwo Obeng Jnr: Hearts of Oak attacker attracting interest from Iraqi side Duhok SC

Hearts of Oak striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr has caught the attention of Iraqi Premier League outfit Duhok SC.

Accra-based Asempa FM is reporting that the Middle East club have tabled a six-month loan deal for the hugely talented striker.

Obeng Junior, 23, has impressed for the Ghanaian giants since he joined in 2018.

He has a few months left on his current deal with both parties yet to reach an agreement on an extension.

The Phobians are desperate to tie him down to avoid a situation where he leaves on a free transfer.

The former Wamanafo Mighty Royals attacker scored for the club in their 3-1 comeback win over lower division side Uncle T to progress in the Ghana FA Cup on Tuesday.

He has scored 16 league goals in 64 appearances in 4 and half seasons for the club.

The talented forward has a goal in 8 games for Hearts this season.