Kwadwo Obeng Jr reportedly extends contract with Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Obeng Jr has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension with Hearts of Oak, securing his place with the team for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old's future with the club seemed uncertain after a lacklustre campaign last season, where he scored only three goals in as many games.

Initially, it was reported that Obeng Jr would be seeking a new challenge elsewhere as his contract with the 'Phobians' had expired. However, fresh updates now confirm that he has earned a renewal and will continue playing in the capital city in the upcoming season.

According to reports, Obeng Jr's new contract is for one year with an option to extend, contingent upon his performance on the field. The striker will be determined to improve his overall performance heading into the new season and regain the trust of the club's supporters.

Having been with Hearts of Oak for over five years, Obeng Jr has played a significant role in the team's success, contributing to their league title win and two FA Cup victories over the past three campaigns.

With his contract extension, he would have the opportunity to further showcase his talent and make a positive impact on the team's performance in the upcoming season.