Kwaku Amponsah appeals to Asante Kotoko fans to be patient with team ahead of new season

Former Asante Kotoko supporters’ chief, Kwaku Amponsah has asked fans of the club to be patient with the team as they rebuild under head coach, Prosper Ogum.

Amponsah, a patron of the National Circles Council was present at the Dr. K.K. Sarpong Stadium to watch the team as they played some friendly matches.

He believes that with the arrival of new signings at the club, the team needed time to gel in order to have as successful campaign in the 2023/24 season.

“We had to come and see how the pre-season was going. When we got here, we realized that the fans have to be patient with the team,” he told Kessben Sports.

“I have seen some four players who are very good, but when we give them some time, the team will become the best and grant the supporters our heart desires. We are not perfect yet but when we give the team some time, the team will be a great one,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome Kpando Heart of Lions for their first game in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

By Suleman Asante

