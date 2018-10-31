Kwaku Baako describes Kwesi Nyantakyi's life-time ban as HARSH

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Mr Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has described the life-time ban handed to former Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi as harsh.

The West African nation on Tuesday was thrown into a state of shock after the world’s football governing body, FIFA banned Mr. Nyantakyi from all football-related activities for life.

FIFA adjudicatory chamber found Nyantakyi “guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.”

The troubled Wa All Stars bankroller was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa’s Ethics Committee and saw his ban extended to extra 45 days on 5th September, 2018.

Contributing to a radio discussion as a panelist on Accra-based Peace FM on Wednesday, Mr Baako questioned the number of years FIFA banned its former head Sepp Blatter, Jerome Valcke and Michel Platini and others who were found guilty of similar acts.

‘It appears to me the ban is too harsh. Sepp Blatter, how many years was he banned, and one other person I know it wasn’t for life. And you ban Nyantakyi for life, after that, you say he should pay 500,000 Swiss Francs,” he questioned

Interestingly, he advised Mr Nyantakyi not to pay the fine since he had already been banned for life.

"If I were to be him, I will not pay. Will there be sanction if he doesn’t pay? You have banned the person for life… If you were to ban me for ten years in default banning for life, I mean it makes sense. But you have banned me for life relative to sports administration, management etc after that you want me to pay 500,000 Swiss Francs….. You have banned me for life that is the maximum,’ he said.

Mr Baako admitted he has mixed feelings regarding the fate of Mr Nyantakyi and advised Ghanaians not to condemn the former FA boss because he had contributed massively to Ghana Football.

Background

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas petitioned FIFA to investigate allegations of corruption against the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, which were captured in a documentary titled Number12.

The mentor of Anas, Mr Baako, however, said he considers Nyantakyi as a good friend but there was nothing he could have done to prevent the investigative Journalist from carrying out his duty.

“It’s a work Anas did, he presented it..., they set on it, they dealt with it and they’ve vindicated his [Anas] case. That is something you cannot take away from the young man. Unfortunately in the process, somebody, I considered a good friend and a gentleman. It’s painful but we have to learn to live with such pains,” Mr Baako said.