Kwame Adom Frimpong says losing out on title ‘a lesson’ for Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars midfielder, Kwame Adom Frimpong has stated that bottling the 2022/23 Premier league title has taught the team a lot of lessons ahead of next season.

Despite spending several weeks at the summit of the Premier League standing for a greater part of the season, the Dormaa-based side lacked the durability to secure their third Premier league title. Adom Frimpong, who made 30 appearances for the Ogya Boys in the just ended season has revealed that fatigue and complacency caused them to cede the title to Medeama. The 26-year-old believes that as a team they have learnt a lot from that episode.

He told Kessben Sports: “In life, everything that happens is a lesson. What happened this season is a lesson to us. We learnt a lot from the previous season as well. So, I am sure things will get better next season.”

Aduana Stars finished the season in 2nd position on the league standings with 55 points, 5 points behind champions Medeama.

By Suleman Asante