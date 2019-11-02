Kwame Awuah wins maiden Canadian Premier League with Forge FC

Ghanaian Kwame Awuah has won the inaugural Canadian Premier League with his side Forge FC against Cavalry FC.

The Hamilton, Ontario based side beat the Calgary-based team 1-0 at the Spruce Meadows Field to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate win.

A stoppage time goal by David Choiniere sealed the victory for the visitors.

Forge FC have qualified for the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League.