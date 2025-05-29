Kwame Bofrot Foundation launches scholarship-focused football talent hunt in Ghana

The Kwame Bofrot Foundation has launched a football trial programme in Ghana, aimed at identifying and providing talented local footballers with a pathway to both professional opportunities and higher education in the United States.

Led by Levi Korum, an American raised in Ghana and founder of the foundation, the project has already garnered international interest. Korum, who developed his football skills at Lizzy Sports Complex before pursuing collegiate football in the United States, has returned with coaches from Grand Canyon University and other American institutions to scout local talent.

“I've invested my blood, sweat, and tears into this because I truly believe in the potential of Ghanaian players,” Korum said. “Our goal is to give these players a real shot, not only to pursue their dreams in football but also to access education so they can build a future, whether or not football works out.”

Several players turned up on Thursday morning at the Borstal Institute astroturf pitch to showcase their talent, with some catching the eye of the visiting scouts. The initiative has drawn support from several American universities, including the University of South Florida, Justice University, the University of Jamestown, and Point University. The first trial, held earlier this year, has already yielded success, with one player receiving a full scholarship. The foundation now aims to secure similar opportunities for eight to twelve players annually.

Among the international guests is Coach Daniel de Oliveira Sechi, a Venezuelan coach currently with Grand Canyon University and formerly associated with Venezuela’s national teams. Coach Sechi praised the technical ability and discipline of the Ghanaian players, noting their creativity, speed, and tactical awareness.

“What I’ve seen here is very impressive. The players are not only technically gifted but also very disciplined, especially in defence. This is the modern style of football,” Sechi remarked. “This partnership is not just for our benefitâ€”it’s about helping these kids realise their potential and bring their talents to the world.”

The foundation plans to expand the initiative, organising more trials and inviting additional coaches from U.S. universities. Korum and Sechi both expressed hope that the programme will become a yearly platform to support the dreams of Ghana’s young footballers.