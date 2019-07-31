Kwame Bonsu and Esperance teammates return to training today after two days rest

New Esperance de Tunis signing Kwame Bonsu and his teammates have returned to training after they were handed two days of rest.

The Tunisian champions have intensified their preparations ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Bonsu joined the three times African champions on a four year deal from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The midfield dynamo is expected to play a key role in the upcoming season after his swashbuckling form for Asante Kotoko last season.

Meanwhile Esperance are awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for sports over the CAF Champions League final which was ended bizarrely because of the absence of VAR.