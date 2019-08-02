Kwame Bonsu debuts for Esperance in friendly win over Al Nahda

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu played his first match for Tunisian side Esperance on Thursday in their 5-0 friendly win over Al Nahda.

The former Asante Kotoko player was introduced in the second half at the Stade d'El Menzah.

Bonsu and his teammates managed to score three goals in the second stanza with Fedaâ on target after 62 minutes and Ben Choug banging in a brace in the 66th and 78th minuets respectively.

The midfielder was transferred from the Ghanaian giants to replace Cameroon Franck Kom who has been sold to Al-Rayyan.