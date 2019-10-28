Kwame Bonsu excited over Esperance de Tunis victory against CS Sfaxien

Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu has expressed his delight after helping Esperance de Tunis defeat CS Sfaxien 2-0 in the Tunisian Premier League.

Bonsu, 25, has been a key cog for the Blood and Gold lads since joining in the summer from Asante Kotoko

The former Gefle IF anchor man enjoyed the entire duration of the match and won a penalty for his side which they failed to utilised in the 12th minute of the match

A brace from Tunisian midfielder Anice Badri in each half of the match earn all three points for Esperance de Tunis

The win means Esperance sits second on the league table with 12 points playing two matches short in the league

Bonsu took to his Twitter handle to register his joy over the result.

