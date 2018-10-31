Kwame Bonsu happy to sign 3-year deal with Kotoko

Former IF Gafle midfielder Kwame Bonsu has expressed joy after signing a 3-year deal with the club.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the midfielder had penned a three year deal on Wednesday, after passing his medicals two weeks ago.

The 24 year old has been training with the Ghanaian giants since arriving from Sweden and took to twitter to expressed his delight in joining the reds.

He posted,"It’s official! Glory be to God."

His signing means Charles Kwablan Akonnor is confident in the qualities shown by the midfielder who is expected to strengthen the side ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

