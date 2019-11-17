Kwame Bonsu nets debut Esperance goal in friendly win over CS Hammam-Lif

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu scored his first goal for Esperance on Sunday, 17 November, 2019 in the 3-1 friendly win over CS Hammam-Lif.

The former Asante Kotoko found the back of the net in the 72nd minute for the last goal of the match.

Two minutes later, he was replaced by A Cisse.

Bonsu has put in consistent displays for the Blood and Gold since his arrival at the club during the summer to replace Cameroonian Frank Kom.

Esperance shot into the lead through Fedi Ben Choug after 30 minutes before Abdelraouf Benguit doubled it six minutes later.

Rabii Bouzid pulled one back for CS Hammam-Lif just before the half time whistle.