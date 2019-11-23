Kwame Bonsu nets first competitive goal for Espérance de Tunis

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu registered his first competitive goal for Espérance de Tunis as they drew 1-1 with Moroccan side Olympique de Safi in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Arab Champions League on Saturday.

The first leg also ended 1-1 in Morocco three weeks ago.

Bonsu got his name on the scoresheet in 52nd minute at the Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis to pull parity after the visitors had gone ahead in the first half.

With the tie ending 2-2 on aggregate, the hosts bowed out of the championship after losing 4-2 on penalty shoot-outs.

Olympique de Safi advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.