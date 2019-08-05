Kwame Bonsu shines as Esperance beat Saudi side Abha in preseason friendly

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu looks to have easily settled at new club Esperance de Tunis after earning his side a penalty in their preseason friendly against Saudi Arabian side Abha.

The ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder won a penalty in the 37th minute as the Blood and Golds comfortably cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Arabian club.

Striker Ben Saha converted the penalty before adding a second to complete a brace.

Bonsu was the star of the game in the first 45 minutes, winning and distributing balls expertly. He also proved his attacking instincts by pushing his team forward many times in the game.

His splendid performance comes after a productive debut against El Nahdha, a game the Tunisians won 5-0.

The 24-year old played the entire first half and was replaced in the second half.

Kwame Bonsu joined the four times African champions on a four year deal from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the transfer window.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin