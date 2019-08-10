Kwame Bonsu wishes Kotoko, Ashantigold well in Africa

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has sent a goodwill message to his former club and their rivals Ashantigold ahead of their continental adventure.

Asante Kotoko traveled to Nigeria to play Kano Pillars in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, rivals Ashantigold are in Equatorial Guinea to play Akonangui FC.

Bonsu, who joined African champions Esperance de Tunis took time off to wish the Ghanaian clubs well in Africa.

“Wishing Asante Kotoko & Ashanti Gold the best as they’re playing #CAFCL #CAFCC respectively.. Let’s go guys!,” Bonsu tweeted.

Esperance de Tunis will not be involved in the first round of the competition.

They were confirmed champions of Africa last week after a legal tussle with Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.