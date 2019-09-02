Kwame Kizito feels relieved after netting his first goal for BK Hacken

Ghanaian forward Kwame Kizito says it is "a great relief" to score his first goal for Swedish side BK Hacken.

The former Hearts of Oak attacker has chasing a debut goal since joining the club last season but his efforts mostly ended with no goal.

However, on Sunday luck struck when the lanky attacker scored in The Wasps' 4-1 thrashing of Falkengberg.

"I've been waiting for this for a long time and I'm so happy now," Kizito said after the game.

"When I looked up, I saw that the target was open so I decided to shoot. I felt confident that it would go in," he added.

"Rasmus always says good things to me, it was fine by him and all the others in the team that hugged me.

"It was a great relief to finally make the first goal. I have been fighting for it for a long time and now that it has arrived I think there will be more," he concluded.

Paulinho scored a brace with Daleho Irandust and Kwame Kizito netting the others for BK Hacken. Kirill Probegnyak pulled one back for Falkenberg.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin