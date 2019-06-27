Kwame Kizito hopes preseason form earns him regular play time at BK Hacken

Ghanaian attacker Kwame Kizito is hopeful his form in preseason will enhance his chances of regular play time at Swedish side BK Hacken.

The striker has been in scintillating form and scored a late equalizer in the Wasps' 2-2 draw with Danish side Vendsyssel in their final friendly ahead of the return of the Allsvenskan league.

"I hope it helps to improve my chances of playing in the second part of the season," Kizito said after the game.

"It was a nice goal, when Dalla got the ball so I called and he suited me and I got it in. This was another step in the right direction for me and I am happy that the coach gave me the chance," he added.

BK Hacken will play Hammarby IF on Monday as the Swedish league continues following the break.

Kizito has expressed his readiness for that game and was full of praise of manager Andreas Alm, who gave him the chance to prove himself in preseason.

"I think I am ready, I will work harder and I am happy that the coach helps me a lot," he said.

"I want to continue to improve and this gives me good motivation for the continuation," the 22-year old concluded.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin