Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito was on the scoresheet for BK Hacken as they picked a point away against Kalmar FF in the Swedish top flight league on Saturday

The game ended 1-1 at the GuldfageIn Arena.

The home side scored first in 21st minute through Viktor Elm

Kizito got the consolation for BK Hacken in the 66th minute of the second half to rescue a point for the club

Kizito has played two matches and scored three goals in the 2019-20 season for BK Hacken