Kwame Kizito scores as BK Hacken return to winning ways in Sweden

Ghanaian forward Kwame Kizito netted his third goal in the Swedish Allsvenskan as BK Hacken returned to winning ways with victory over Helsingborg on Saturday afternoon.

The Wasps had gone fives games without a win but that run was ended after they secured a 2-0 win over Helsingborg.

Brazilian forward Paulinho put Hacken in-front in the 11th minute after converting from the spot. He sent Helsingborg goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard the wrong way with the ball rolling into the net in the other direction.

Ten minutes after the break, former Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito confirmed victory with one of the easiest touches.

Kizito was then replaced in the 80th minute by Gustaf Nilsson after picking a knock.

The goal was the forward's third in the yellow and Black jersey in the Swedish topflight league.