Kwame Kizito strikes late to salvage point for BK Hacken against Kalmar

Ghana forward Kwame Kizito was the hero for BK Hacken as his second half strike ensured they play 1-1 share the spoils with Kalmar at the Guldfageln Arena.

After suffering a 2-1 home defeat to AIK, BK Hacken went into the game looking to get back to winning ways but had to share the spoils with Kalmar in the Swedish Allsvenskan oh Saturday.

Viktor Elm broke the deadlock for the home side after 21 minutes and were on the road to a major scalp against BK Hacken only for the former Hearts of Oak attacker to restore parity for the home side in the 66th minute.

His goal this afternoon makes it two in his last three league matches for BK Hacken in the Swedish top flight.