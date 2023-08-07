Kwame Kizito's brace powers Ariana FC to dominant victory in Sweden

Ghanaian striker Kwame Kizito showcased his goal-scoring prowess as he netted twice to propel Ariana FC to an impressive 6-0 victory over Atvidabergs FF in the Swedish third-tier league on Saturday.

Kizito's remarkable performance was highlighted by his two goals, with the first being a true spectacle. In the 75th minute, he collected the ball from his own half, embarked on a mesmerizing run into the opponent's territory, and unleashed an unstoppable strike that left the goalkeeper helpless.

The former Hearts of Oak player, who joined Ariana FC in February from Falkenberg FF, continued to shine on the field. His late goal in the 93rd minute sealed the convincing victory for his team.

With three goals in 13 league games, Kizito's contributions have undoubtedly made an impact since his arrival at Ariana FC. His ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities has been a valuable asset for the team.

Kizito's outstanding individual display, coupled with the team's collective effort, resulted in a resounding victory that highlighted their potential in the league.