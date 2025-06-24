Kwame Opare Addo breaks down Hearts of Oak’s new recruitment strategy

Hearts of Oak’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has shed light on the role of the club’s newly formed recruitment committee.

The committee, set up to guide the club’s player selection process, is part of a broader plan to rebuild and strengthen the team. According to a statement from the club, “The recruitment strategy is driven by data analysis, focusing on enhancing key areas within the team. Concurrently, we are escalating the roles of current players to ensure alignment with the club's long-term objectives. Some of the players who do not make the cut will be let go.”

Opare Addo has clarified that the new coach wants to personally assess the entire squad before any final decisions are made.

"Yes the recruitment committee what is it is that now we have a new coach and the new coach he came to meet all the players. Those previously through technical advice were going on loan or send you out to another team release you from the club," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

"He wants to see everybody for a period before making his technical decision as to who stays who leaves on loan who goes where and who comes in.

"Yesterday he started his training this morning by 10 am he will be at the training grounds to work with the players as well so that he will be able to see everybody before we begin to bring players in,"