Kwame Opoku: Playing for Kotoko prepares you for the Black Stars

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku says playing for the Reds prepares a player for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Opoku earned his maiden call-up to the Ghana senior national team under CK Akonnor.

Having returned to Kotoko midway through the second half of the 2024/25 season, the former Nkronsah Warriors striker returned to the Black Stars for the Unity Cup games in London under Otto Addo.

The 26-year-old played 45 minutes in Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in London.

Speaking to the Kotoko media, Opoku believes playing for the Porcupine Warriors prepares a player to compete in the Black Stars.

“Me having an opportunity to play with the national team feels like I don’t see any difference between the two because Kotoko is a big club," he said.

"Playing Kotoko rather prepares you to play for the national team; even at the national team, I tell them Kotoko is Ghana’s Barcelonaâ€¦because it’s a team that everybody wishes to play so far as you are playing in Ghana," he added.

Kwame Opoku was involved in 11 goal contributions in 17 games for Asante Kotoko.