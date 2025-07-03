Kwame Peprah begins new chapter with Cambodian champions Svay Rieng FC

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah has sealed a move to Cambodian Premier League champions Svay Rieng FC on a two-year deal, stepping into a fresh challenge in Southeast Asia.

The 24-year-old joins the club as a free agent after parting ways with Indian outfit Kerala Blasters FC, where he left a strong mark during the 2024/25 campaign. Peprah scored six goals in 23 games for Kerala Blasters.

“Welcome Kwame Peprah to King Svay Reang ,” the club posted in an official statement on Thursday.

This marks Peprah’s second spell in Asian football following a solid stint in India.

He previously featured for South African giants Orlando Pirates, gaining valuable experience in one of Africa’s top leagues.

Peprah is expected to join pre-season training as Svay Rieng look to build on last season’s success. The Cambodian side finished top of the league with 51 points from 20 matches and are aiming to extend their dominance.

The move offers Peprah a new stage to shine and lead the line in a growing league.