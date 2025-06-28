Kwame Poku explains why he turned down multiple offers to join Queens Park Rangers

Ghana international Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku has shared his reason for turning down multiple offers to join Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old attacker leaves Peterborough United to join QPR for an undisclosed fee, ending his four-year spell with the Posh. He made a notable impact during his stint with the League One outfit, recording 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions.

Poku, who previously featured in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, returns to the division with greater experience and a sharpened end product.

Following his unveiling, the attacker has disclosed he was influenced by the club’s project, hence the decision to turn down other offers.

“I feel like the project they're building here excites me and I want to be part of taking QPR to that next level.

“There's good players here and I think it's exciting times for the club.” he told QPR’s official media.

At QPR, he joins a squad he regards as rich in quality and believes the environment will help him deliver greater numbers in the final third.

Known for his creativity and control, Poku is expected to add versatility and attacking depth to Marti Cifuentes’ side.

The former Colchester man has one senior appearance for Ghana, earned in a friendly against Uzbekistan in March 2021.