Kwame Poku eyes more goals for new outfit Queens Park Rangers

Ghana international Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku has set sights on scoring more goals for new outfit Queens Park Rangers.

Poku joins the Championship club for an undisclosed fee, ending his four-year spell with Peterborough United.

He made a notable impact during his stint with the League One outfit, recording 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions.

Poku, who previously featured in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, returns to the division with greater experience and a sharpened end product.

As he prepares for life with QPR, the enterprising attacker has made his ambitions clear: that’s to create more chances and score more goals for the club.

“It's a new experience and I'm looking forward to it. I just want to get as many numbers individually as possible, and with the team improve on where we were last season”

“That's the main thing - carry on improving and see where it takes us.” He told the club’s media.

At QPR, he joins a squad he regards as rich in quality and believes the environment will help him deliver greater numbers in the final third.

Known for his creativity and control, Poku is expected to add versatility and attacking depth of the club.

The former Colchester man has one senior appearance for Ghana, earned in a friendly against Uzbekistan in March 2021.