Kwame Poku on target for Peterborough United in pre-season win over Leicester City

Published on: 12 July 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku was on target for Peterborough United in their 2-0 pre-season victory over Leicester City.

Poku, 21, opened the scoring for the Posh after finishing an eye-catching move, sweeping the ball past the keeper after good work from Ephron Mason-Clark and Kai Corbett in just three minutes.

The host pulled parity through Ricardo who cut inside onto his left-foot and drilled a low effort past Will Blackmore before the visitors scored the match winner in the second half

Both sides fielded two different XIs for each half, but throughout the 90 minutes at the Foxes' state-of-the-art training complex

 

 

