Kwame Poku seals permanent move to QPR from Peterborough

Ghana international Kwame Poku has completed a permanent transfer to Queens Park Rangers, joining the English Championship side after a four-year stint with Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old attacker leaves the Posh having made a notable impact, recording 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions.

Poku, who previously featured in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, returns to the division with greater experience and a sharpened end product.

Speaking to QPR’s official media team, he expressed confidence in the club’s direction and ambition, saying he is eager to contribute to a project he believes is on an upward trajectory.

“I feel like the project they're building here excites me and I want to be part of taking QPR to that next level,” he told the club’s media after the announcement of the deal.

“There's good players here and I think it's exciting times for the club.”

At QPR, he joins a squad he regards as rich in quality and believes the environment will help him deliver greater numbers in the final third.

Known for his creativity and control, Poku is expected to add versatility and attacking depth to Marti Cifuentes’ side.

The former Colchester man has one senior appearance for Ghana, earned in a friendly against Uzbekistan in March 2021.