Kwame Poku signs QPR deal as Ghana winger's move from Peterborough is confirmed

Kwame Poku has signed a contract to join Queens Park Rangers from Peterborough United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is described as "100% done" and now only awaits an official announcement from the clubs involved.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian becomes the latest high-profile exit from Peterborough this summer following the departures of Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Opoku, who starred in League One last season, has long been expected to take the next step in his career, and QPR have now beaten several suitors to his signature.

“Kwame Poku has signed in as new Queens Park Rangers player right now. All sealed. Deal 100% done,” Romano reported on Saturday, calling the winger an “excellent addition for QPR.”

The Championship side reportedly agreed a £900,000 transfer fee with Peterborough, plus add-ons, to secure the services of the highly rated attacker.

Despite Poku nearing the end of his contract, Peterborough’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony had insisted the club would still earn “millions and millions” from any exitâ€”especially if it kept the player within the English system.

The threat of losing Poku to an overseas club had loomed, which would have significantly reduced compensation owed to Posh.

However, with QPR now finalising the move, Peterborough are set to receive a healthy return for the winger, who joined from Colchester in 2021.

Poku has already undergone a medical with QPR and is expected to join a new-look attack under manager MartÃ­ Cifuentes.

He will link up with former Celtic prodigy Karamoko DembÃ©lÃ©, as the West London club reshapes its offensive unit ahead of the 2025/26 Championship season.