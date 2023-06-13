Kwasi Donsu: Iconic Medeama captain claims Ghanaian champions can win CAF Champions League crown

Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu claims the newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions have the capacity to win the CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellow are back in Africa in for the first time since their group stage participation in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016 following their Premier League triumph.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup winners, dispatched relegated Tamale City 3-0 at the now famous Akoon Community Park on Sunday to deliver the western region's first league title in 47 years.

It's been topsy turvy campaign for the newly crowned champions, who navigated their way to the crown, beating giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at their own backyard to steer to success.

Medeama will participate in next season's CAF Champions League where they will test their mettle against some of Africa's finest football clubs.

Ghanaian clubs has been poor in continental championship with Asante Kotoko being the last team to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019.

However, Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu, remains unperturbed about the huge task confronting the new Ghana champions and insists they will draw inspiration from their previous appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I sometimes don’t understand why some people think Ghanaian clubs can’t win the Africa Champions league, we should not aim just to add up to the numbers or to target only the group stages," he is quoted by Kumasi-based Akoma FM

“Remember Medeama has been in Africa before and we got some huge results.

“Our league is blessed with top quality players who are equally similar to those playing in other African countries and clubs.

We are only behind in some few areas and I believe management and the board of Medeama will put up the right procedures that will help us make history.

“Winning the Africa champions league is possible for Medeama and we will keep working hard for it.”

Donsu, who has spent a decade in Tarkwa since joining Medeama in 2013, is a cult hero in the mining town after winning two FA Cup titles, Super Cup and now the Premier League.