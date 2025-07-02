Kwasi Donsu joins Malta’s Tarxien Rainbows after Medeama exit

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kwasi Donsu has completed a move to Maltese side Tarxien Rainbows FC following his departure from Medeama SC.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after ending his long-term association with Medeama at the close of last season. Donsu spent over a decade with the Ghanaian side, establishing himself as a key figure during his time in Tarkwa.

This move is a return to familiar territory for the midfielder, who previously had loan stints in Malta with Sirens FC and FC Mgarr United over the past two seasons. His experience in the Maltese football system likely played a role in the decision to make the move permanent.

“My God never fails. I am happy to be part of this family,” Donsu shared in a post on social media following the announcement of his move.

Donsu’s exit from Medeama closes an important chapter in his career, having played a pivotal role in the club’s rise in domestic football, including their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League and winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time in 2023.

Now at Tarxien Rainbows, Donsu is expected to add depth, creativity, and experience to the side as they prepare for the upcoming Maltese season.