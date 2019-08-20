Kwasi Okyere Wreidt on target as Bayern Munich II beat Hallescher FC

Ghana forward Kwesi Okyere Wreidt was on target for Bayern Munich II as they travelled to beat Hallescher FC in the German 3rd Liga.

The free scoring attacker opened the scoring for his side just five minutes into the game following a brilliant solo effort.

Hallescher FC leveled 18 minutes later after American forward Terrence Boyd converted from a Bjorn Jopek assist.

Bayern took the lead after the break when defender Lar Lukas Mai scored in the 66th minute.

Kwesi Wreidt has now scored five goals in five game for the Bavarians this season in the 3rd Liga.

The Ghana international has been knocking on the doors of the senior side for some time now after netting 26 in 36 games last season for the junior team.

The 25-year old remains a target of English Premier League returnees Norwich City.