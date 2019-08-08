Kwasi Okyere Wriedt bags hat-trick in Bayern Munich 23-0 friendly win

Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to score a hat-trick for Bayern Munich's senior team in their 23-0 friendly win over Rottach-Egern on Tuesday.

Wriedt, who plays for Bayern's II team, was introduced in the second half at their training camp at Tegernsee,

The 42 shirted Ghana international joined Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Goretzka who all bagged hat-tricks.

It was Bayern's final friendly game before the start of the season.

Okyere has already scored four goals in four league matches for Bayern Munich II in the Bundesliga III.