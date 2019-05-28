Kwasi Sibo hints on Watford return despite mouthwatering offer from FK Skënderbeu in Albania

Ghanaian attacker Kwasi Sibo has confirmed that he will be returning to Watford after his impressive loan spell at FK Skënderbeu.

Zibo joined the Albanian Premier League giants on a loan deal from English Premier League side Watford during the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old quickly established himself in the team, scoring one goal in twelve appearances.

Widespread reports in Albania indicate that the Korçë-based side have expressed their desire to make his loan deal permanent after forming a solid partnership with Marko Pervan who also joined on loan from NK Osijek.

However, Sibo is reported to have turned down the chance to remain at the club despite confessing his love for them.

He took his twitter handle to announce his departure and thanked their fans for their support during his short stint.

I thank God for all the victories and conquests I had through the season and this year..I’m thankful for the nights that turned into mornings..friends that turned into family and dreams that turned into reality..kf Skenderbeu 🇦🇱wishes u good luck in de future 💯..🇬🇭🇬🇧⚽#Fans😀❤

Sibo is a product of Ghanaian lower-tier side Cheetah FC.

He is the younger brother of Liberty Professionals talisman Simon Sibo.