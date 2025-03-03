Kwasi Wriedt shines with goal and assist in Sanliurfaspor’s 4-1 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Wriedt delivered an impressive performance for Sanliurfaspor, scoring and providing an assist in their commanding 4-1 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish second-tier league.

Sanliurfaspor dominated the game from the start, with Zach Muscat opening the scoring early on.

Uchenna Ogundu doubled the lead in the 22nd minute before Wriedt added his name to the scoresheet in the 39th minute, making it 3-0 before halftime.

Cagri Giritlioglu extended the visitors' advantage in the 79th minute, sealing a convincing win.

Yeni Malatyaspor managed a late consolation goal through Halil Ibrahim Atci in the 82nd minute.

Wriedt, who joined Sanliurfaspor this season after terminating his contract with Manisa FK, has now scored two goals and provided one assist in six appearances.

The former Bayern Munich youth product is hoping to maintain his fine form as his new club pushes for a strong finish in the league.