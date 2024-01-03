Kwesi Appiah advises Ghana coach Chris Hughton ahead of AFCON

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has urged the current gaffer, Chris Hughton to make bold calls at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Hughton named his 27-man squad for the tournament on Monday with the team commencing preparations on Tuesday.

Appiah led the Black Stars to two Nations Cup as coach, finish fourth in 2013 and getting eliminated at the round of 16 in 2019.

“I think we’ve got a good squad. I’m in support of the players selected by the coach for the tournament but the only thing I am hoping for is the coach being bold to take decisions as to who should play or who should be on the bench and ones he is able to the do that, looking at the list I think they can compete at any level,” he said on Sienu TV.

Ghana will be without Arsenal star Thomas Partey after the midfielder failed to recover from injury in time.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.