Kwesi Appiah applies for Black Stars head coach position - Reports 

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is looking forward to a third stint with the national team and has applied for the head coach position, according to multiple reports.

The former Asante Kotoko captain has been in charge of the four time African champions on two occasions and was recently relieved off his duties in December 2019 after his contract expiration by the Ghana FA.

With the Black Stars head coach position vacant following Otto Addo's resignation at the World Cup, the 62-year-old has applied for the job.

Speaking in an earlier interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Coach James Kwesi Appiah said regardless of the past, he will agree to coach the Black Stars if he is contacted for the job.

“The fact that I have not come out to say I have stopped coaching if the opportunity comes and I can help why not.

“Once coaching is my destiny if I’m approached and I can help why not,” Coach Kwesi Appiah disclosed.

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the Ghana FA will submit it on the appointment of a new coach by next week.

"The country should be rest assured that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is working to ensure that we get a replacement for Coach Otto Addo," Mustapha told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom