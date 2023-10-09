Kwesi Appiah arrives in Khartoum with assistants to begin Sudan job

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has arrived in Khartoum with his assistants to begin his career as coach of the Sudan national team.

Appiah was named coach of Sudan last month after successful negotiations with the Nirth AFrican nation.

He will be assisted by former Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu with ex-Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, taking up the role of goalkeepers trainer.

The 63-year-old will start preparing his team in Saudi Arabia for next month's international assignments against Togo and DR Congo in the World Cup qualifiers.

Appiah has rich experience in coaching, having led the Black Stars to two Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Despite taking the Sudan job, Appiah will also be supervising activities at Asante Kotoko due to his work as head of the Interim Management Committee. He also won a seat at the GFA's Executive Committee following success at the Elective Congress last week.