Kwesi Appiah backs Black Stars' 2026 World Cup hopes if captaincy issue is resolved

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah believes Black Stars have a strong chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if lingering concerns over the team’s captaincy are effectively addressed.

Ghanasoccernet can confirm head coach Otto Addo has settled on Jordan Ayew as the new captain, replacing his older brother Andre Ayew, who has been absent from the squad since March 2024.

In Ghana’s last match against Sudan, Mohammed Kudus wore the armband in the absence of Thomas Partey. However, Partey has turned down a permanent leadership role, with Alexander Djiku to serve as Jordan Ayew’s deputy.

Speaking on Luv FM, Appiah, now head coach of Sudan, stressed the importance of unity within the squad ahead of this month's crucial games.

"Well, for me, the little advice I can give is I’m really happy that our position at the moment is not that bad," Appiah said. "Secondly, I am hoping that what I have heard is true, that they’re trying to sort out the captaincy issue. If there are other issues, I hope they resolve them, but you know I’m not with the team, so it’s not everything that I know."

"If they’re able to sort the captaincy issue, then it’s okay, because the players we have are quality, and then we make sure there’s no division in the team. Without unity, we cannot achieve anything, so I hope and pray that Ghana will qualify for the World Cup."

Ghana will resume their qualification campaign against Chad on March 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar for another crucial fixture.

Black Stars are currently tied at the top of Group I with Comoros, with nine points from four matches.

By Enoch Fiifi Forson