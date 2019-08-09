Kwesi Appiah betrayed me - Asamoah Gyan opens up on captaincy row

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he felt 'betrayed' by the actions of coach Kwesi Appiah during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 33-year-old was stripped of the captaincy few weeks before the start of the tournament in Egypt.

He was also restricted to the bench for most part of his involvement in the tournament.

And he has admitted he was betrayed by the coach.

"I feel betrayed and the decision did not go down well with me. We had a father-child relationship.

"I had finished my contract in Turkey and needed this tournament to help push me in my career.

I felt he had to pay me back with something positive. I needed him most but he failed me."