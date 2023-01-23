Kwesi Appiah claims Kofi Amoah threatened to sack him because of Muntari and Boateng

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has said that he was threatened with dismissal by Dr Kofi Amoah because he refused to recall Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

According to Appiah, his relationship with Dr Kofi Amoah, president of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, soured after he refused to back down from his decision to invite the suspended duo to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Muntari and Boateng were kicked out of the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup and suspended from the team.

“He [Dr Kofi Amoah] suggested that [I bring back Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng to the Black Stars].”

“He thought Sulley and Kevin-Prince should be part of the team, but you have to ask yourself whether these players you are talking about, are they playing actively, and if they are, are they in top form to compete at that level?

“I think they were very good players, especially Sulley, any time he’s in the team, he gives out 100%, but you don’t tell me to go and bring them as if I don’t know what I am doing; if you are better than the coach, you should have been the coach and be coaching the team,” he told Joy Sports in an interview.

“The moment he tried to stress that point more, it means you are trying to tell me I don’t know my job, and his posture showed he has no respect,” he noted.

“He threatened to sack me but I told him I am not afraid of being sacked. Those threats, I have heard them several times but I’m not the type that those threats get to me,” he stated.