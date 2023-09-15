Kwesi Appiah counting on new Asante Kotoko players to deliver ahead of 2023/24 season

Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah has expressed his belief in the potential of the new signings of the club as they get ready to kickstart the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

An Interim Management Committee (IMC) was formed when the team's board and management dissolved, with Kwesi Appiah serving as the new technical director.

Under his watch, he has championed the signing of both young and experienced players and is hoping they hit the ground running given their skill set.

"We strongly believe that the players we have assembled will perform so that we can get the win," he told the club's YouTube channel.

"The important thing is that with the players we have now, most of them are new so this is the time all the fans must come in their numbers to offer their support to the team," he added.

Having failed to retain the Ghana Premier League title last season as they finished fourth behind champions Medeama SC, Aduana FC and Bechem United, the Porcupine Warriors are hoping for an improved season and banking their hopes on the prowess of their IMC which also includes coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum who has returned to the club after leading them to a Ghana Premier League triumph last two seasons.

Kotoko will host Heart of Lions on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in their opening league fixture.