Kwesi Appiah credited massively for Sudan’s AFCON qualification success

Published on: 04 March 2025
Kwesi Appiah

James Kwesi Appiah has been hailed as the mastermind behind Sudan’s successful qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu credited Appiah’s leadership and experience as the key factors in their qualification.

Appiah, a former Ghana captain and coach, brought his wealth of experience to Sudan, guiding them to a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the first leg and a 2-0 win in the second leg. This result secured Sudan's spot in the AFCON tournament, placing them second in their group behind Angola.

Osei-Fosu praised Appiah's influence, saying, "I knew we would qualify ahead of Ghana and the other teams because we have James Kwasi Appiah, a man with vast experience."

He highlighted Appiah's past achievements, including Ghana's dominance over Egypt in World Cup qualifiers.

Appiah's experience and personality made a significant impact on Sudan's qualification success. "With Kwesi Appiah, we had a 50% chance of qualifying. His personality and experience made a difference," Osei-Fosu said.

