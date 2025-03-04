Kwesi Appiah credited massively for Sudan’s AFCON qualification success

James Kwesi Appiah has been hailed as the mastermind behind Sudan’s successful qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu credited Appiah’s leadership and experience as the key factors in their qualification.

Appiah, a former Ghana captain and coach, brought his wealth of experience to Sudan, guiding them to a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the first leg and a 2-0 win in the second leg. This result secured Sudan's spot in the AFCON tournament, placing them second in their group behind Angola.

Osei-Fosu praised Appiah's influence, saying, "I knew we would qualify ahead of Ghana and the other teams because we have James Kwasi Appiah, a man with vast experience."

He highlighted Appiah's past achievements, including Ghana's dominance over Egypt in World Cup qualifiers.

Appiah's experience and personality made a significant impact on Sudan's qualification success. "With Kwesi Appiah, we had a 50% chance of qualifying. His personality and experience made a difference," Osei-Fosu said.