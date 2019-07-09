Kwesi Appiah deserves another chance- Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu believes Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah deserves another chance despite AFCON 2019 exit.

The Black Stars suffered a 5-4 penalties shootout defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia to bow out of the Nations Cup at the round of 16.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has come under heavy criticisms from the public for the team's performance after their early exit from the tournament.

But Maxwell Konadu says the gaffer deserves another opportunity to prove his self.

"Kwesi Appiah deserves a another chance. Ghanaians shouldn't be hard on him," Maxwell Konadu told GhOne TV.

"He (Kwesi Appiah) has discovered certain players for the country. Some of the current players know they wouldn't be part in the next AFCON."

"Most of the young players in the squad would come on board and build a new phase of the Black Stars so we shouldn't harass them," he ended.

Kwesi Appiah was reappointed coach of the senior team on a two year deal in 2017, but his contract was extended ahead of the tournament in Egypt.