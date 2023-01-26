Kwesi Appiah doesn't regret Black Stars captaincy decision ahead of 2019 AFCON

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah insists he made the correct decision in changing the team's leadership ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Prior to the tournament, Appiah appointed Andre Ayew as captain and promoted Asamoah Gyan to general captain.

Gyan, on the other hand, took offence at the decision, believing he had been demoted by Appiah.

The striker announced his retirement from the team, and it took President Nana Akufo-Addo to persuade Gyan to reverse his decision and accept to play for the Black Stars in Egypt.

Gyan appears to be still hurt by the decision, based on recent comments, but Appiah has no regrets.

“I respect him [Asamoah Gyan] a lot,” Appiah said on Prime Take with Muftawu Nabila Abdulai on the Joy News Channel.

“That’s the reason why I called him to let him know the decision I was going to take and make him the general captain,” he explained.

“I thought he had captained the team for eight years and I felt he had done more than enough for Ghana. I told him to join me and let us handle the team.

‘He didn’t agree but if you don’t do what is right, that is my belief, if you are not sincere to yourself and try to massage issues because this is my friend or this is my son, you’ll never get results or you’ll not be successful in what you want to do.

“For me, that tournament, that’s the more reason why I took him,” he stated.

When asked if he was not considering the country's all-time leading goalscorer for the tournament?

He said, “I never decided not to take him to the AFCON, but his problem was that he was having a lot of injuries from January to May so I said if he is injured, I will not be able to take him, but if he’s not injured, no matter his situation, I will take him because of what he’s done for Ghana so that at the end of the day if he decides that he’s going to retire, that becomes his decision.”

Although Appiah acknowledges there were times when there was disunity in camp, he maintains making the right call.

“I thought, Dede [Andre Ayew] is the assistant to you [Asamoah Gyan] because Dede [Andre Ayew] has been in the team for a while, so if Gyan is not there, then automatically, it should be Dede, so I will not say because this is my friend or this is my brother, the right decision should not be taken.

“I gave the captaincy to him [Asamoah Gyan] at a time when we were going to the Cup of Nations [AFCON 2013], are you trying to tell me when we were going to the World Cup, I should have given the captaincy to Sulley because he deserved to be the captain?” he quizzed.