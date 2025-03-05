GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Kwesi Appiah dreams of qualifying Sudan for World Cup - Assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Published on: 05 March 2025
Kwesi Appiah dreams of qualifying Sudan for World Cup - Assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu
Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Assistant coach of the Sudanese national team, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has revealed that Kwesi Appiah harbours the dream of qualifying the side for the World Cup. 

In the ongoing qualifiers for the 2026 global showpiece, the Falcons of Jediane sit at the top of Group B table with 10 points after four matches played.

With the qualifiers set to resume later this month with games against Senegal and South Sudan, Osei-Fosu, speaking in an interview, revealed that Kwesi Appiah, who guided Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, aims to repeat such record with the Sudanses.

“It’s Kwasi Appiah’s dream to qualify Sudan for the World Cup," he told Sporty FM.

Having secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Osei-Fosu credits Kwesi Appiah's experience for their qualification.

"Kwasi Appiah's experience qualified Sudan to the AFCON."

Sudan will host Senegal at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya before playing South Sudan at the same venue.

